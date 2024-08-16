Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) EVP Sells $32,470.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ES stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

