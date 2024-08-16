Evercore ISI Boosts Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $5.50

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 163,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,403. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 540,658 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 249,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.