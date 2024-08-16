Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,001. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

