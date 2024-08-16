European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. European Wax Center has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.28.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in European Wax Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

