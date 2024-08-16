Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Shares of Eurazeo stock remained flat at $58.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Eurazeo has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

