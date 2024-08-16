ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
