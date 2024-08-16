ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHFree Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.74.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 487,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,227. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.52. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

