ERn Financial LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.55. 2,457,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,396. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

