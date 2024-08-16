Erin Mulligan Nelson Sells 1,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 14.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

