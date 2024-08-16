Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LAAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 484,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth about $5,944,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,598,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
