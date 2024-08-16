Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:LAAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 484,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth about $5,944,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,598,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

