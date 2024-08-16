Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 799,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,000. Gran Tierra Energy makes up about 5.0% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Gran Tierra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTE. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE GTE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.60. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

