EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

EPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

