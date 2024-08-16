EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.
EPR Properties Price Performance
EPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.