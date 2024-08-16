EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $194,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 2,336,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,481. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

