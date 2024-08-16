Enzyme Achieves Market Cap of $38.45 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Enzyme has a market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $14.41 or 0.00024669 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,668,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,667,691 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

