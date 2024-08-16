Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.01. 573,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,626,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

