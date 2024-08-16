Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Entera Bio stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

