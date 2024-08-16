Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Enliven Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,822.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,498.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,633. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

