EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

