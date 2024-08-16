ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Hold.

E opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

