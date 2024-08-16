EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,525 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of EnerSys worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,245. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

