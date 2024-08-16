Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 31,630 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.