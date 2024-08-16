Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Acquires C$999,564.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00.
Enbridge Stock Down 2.3 %
ENB opened at C$52.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.49. The stock has a market cap of C$112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Enbridge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 138.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.