Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Acquires C$999,564.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.3 %

ENB opened at C$52.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.49. The stock has a market cap of C$112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 138.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

