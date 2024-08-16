Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

ECF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 55,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,943. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

