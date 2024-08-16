Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
ECF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 55,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,943. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
