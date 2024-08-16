Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Up 34.0% in July

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 742,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,008,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,952,816.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,323,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eliem Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,008,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,952,816.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,521,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,323,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,308 shares of company stock worth $2,136,494 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,878,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,555,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 248.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

ELYM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 161,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

