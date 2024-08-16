Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.30. 126,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,415. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

