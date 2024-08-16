Electrovaya’s (ELVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

