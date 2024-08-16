Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Electrovaya updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Electrovaya Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ELVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya accounts for approximately 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

