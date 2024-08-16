Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.95

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.95 and last traded at C$23.88, with a volume of 214210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.54.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELD
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80. In related news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$134,270.80. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. Insiders have sold 76,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.