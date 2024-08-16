Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EKSO. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 8.7 %

EKSO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 41,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

