Edgewise Therapeutics’ (EWTX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.58% from the stock’s current price.

EWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 127,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,025. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,806,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

