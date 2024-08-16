eCash (XEC) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $617.88 million and $15.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.86 or 0.00567565 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,743,845,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,743,842,173,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

