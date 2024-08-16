Eaton Cambridge Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 124,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,228. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

