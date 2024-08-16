Eaton Cambridge Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,301,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 38.0% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $74,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,149,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,063,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,522,000 after buying an additional 294,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $33.03. 1,191,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,683. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

