E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Benchmark

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSP. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 52,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,703,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 944,328 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,360,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 270.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,001,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,154.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

