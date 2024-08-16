Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.15.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after buying an additional 324,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after buying an additional 352,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,672,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

