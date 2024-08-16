Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.86 on Friday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 516.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 513,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 79.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 412,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

