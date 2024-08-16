DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

