DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

