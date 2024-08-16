Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $8,311,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOV traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $180.36. 468,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

