DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,611,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 4,113,128 shares.The stock last traded at $128.04 and had previously closed at $130.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.64, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

