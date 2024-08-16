Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

DBM opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.