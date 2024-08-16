Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

