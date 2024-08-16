Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

DIV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$466.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.