DigiByte Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $124.35 million and $6.68 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,142.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00573793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00252486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,193,680,542 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

