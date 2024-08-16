Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.75.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average is $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,547,000 after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.