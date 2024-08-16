Desjardins Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$30.14 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.36.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,124.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace acquired 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $391,024. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Saputo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.87%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.