Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director Acquires C$21,000.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DML traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 450,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,457. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DML. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

