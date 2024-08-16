Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.06.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $111.47. 8,232,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,279,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

