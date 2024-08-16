Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

USOY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.35%.

