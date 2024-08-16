DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in Visa by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 13,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $268.17. 1,905,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.63 and its 200-day moving average is $273.64. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $488.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.