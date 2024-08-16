Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $9.51 or 0.00016330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $154.68 million and $1.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007847 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,257,735 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.